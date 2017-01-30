Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

An apparent military vehicle traveling on I-65 near Louisville carried a Trump flag near the front of its convoy. Video by Steve Thompson.
jpeck@herald-leader.com

Latest News

The dream of an Appalachian Wildlife Center

David Ledford, president of the Appalachian Wildlife Foundation, explains his vision for elk viewing, hiking and other activities at a planned $24 million wildlife center on a reclaimed strip mine about 7 miles from Pineville, Ky., on Nov. 1, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos