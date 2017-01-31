Military vehicles flying Trump flag in Louisville not driven by active unit, Defense Department says

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas Pause

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:17 'There is a lot of tension and nerves and uncertainty'

2:10 John Calipari asks players: Can you be a stopper?

0:59 John Calipari defines toughness

1:22 Walker Wood gives update on rehab

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'