Pregnant with quadruplets, Fort Campbell mom’s Hodgkin’s returned. Donors give $1.1M to thankful family

Just before Fox News ran the story of a Fort Campbell military policeman and his wife who had just had quadruplets and learned that her Hodgkin’s Lymphoma had returned, their GoFundMe page had reached a little over $18,000.
In less than an hour, their story had gone viral. The GoFundMe page had reached several hundred thousand dollars in donations. Now, it’s more than $1.1 million.
“Words can’t even describe how thankful we are,” the Gaytan family wrote on the page where they have posted photos of the babies — Charles, Victoria, Michael and Lillian — as they have improved since birth. “Not even in our wildest dreams” could the couple imagine the level of support they have received.
A week after marrying in January 2016, Sgt. Charles Gaytan and his wife, Kayla, discovered she had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
They received the good news in May that her cancer had gone into remission, they were also told they’d likely never have any more children
A month later, Kayla was pregnant with naturally conceived quadruplets, Charles Gaytan said in the GoFundMe page updates about the family.
However, 28 weeks later, she relapsed. She would need 16 months of chemotherapy to combat the disease, according to the couple’s GoFundMe page. The babies were delivered at 30 weeks, so Kayla could start treatment.
Their quadruplets were delivered Dec. 30, 10 weeks early and taken straight to a neonatal intensive care unit.
The original fundraiser, created in September before Kayla’s relapse, had a modest goal of $5,000 to help fund medical expenses.
According to the GoFundMe page, Kayla has been given a 50-55 percent chance to live five years.
But she believes she’ll make that milestone and then some.
"Surely I wouldn't be given four new babies just to not make it to see them grow up," she said in the Fox News report.
Comments