Kentucky coal employment and production continued steep slide in 2016

There was a slight uptick in coal production in Kentucky in the last three months of 2016, but for the year, production and employment continued the steep slide that’s been going on since 2011.
Production fell so much that the state dropped to the fourth biggest coal producer in the nation. Kentucky led national coal production from 1971 to 1988 and had been the third-biggest producer since 1994, but Illinois took over that spot in 2016, behind Wyoming and West Virginia.
Kentucky’s mines turned out 42.5 million tons of coal in 2016, a drop of 30.7 percent from 2015, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Production dropped 40.6 percent in the state’s eastern coalfield and 22.4 percent in Western Kentucky.
Jobs were equally anemic.
As of Dec. 31, estimated employment in the state’s coal industry was 6,371, down 24.2 percent compared to the last quarter of 2015.
Employment in Eastern Kentucky was 3,742, while the total for Western Kentucky was 2,629.
If there was a bright spot in the report, employment edged up in the last three months of the year — 0.7 percent in Eastern Kentucky and 0.8 percent in Western Kentucky. In addition, production went up 6.6 percent compared to the prior three months.
Tonnage and jobs have gone up slightly in some other periods since 2011, but the overall trend has been steadily and sharply down.
In 2011, the state’s estimated annual coal employment was 18,069, and production topped 109 million tons.
The state’s coal industry has been hurt by a number of factors, including efforts to enact tougher federal rules to protect air and water quality and competition for power-plant customers from cheap natural gas and cheaper coal.
President Donald Trump has pledged to roll back regulations he says have hurt the industry.
