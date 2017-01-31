Kentucky chiropractor wants patient sex abuse cases split into separate trials

The cases against a Mayfield chiropractor accused of touching female patients and employees inappropriately may be tried separately.
Stephen McAdoo is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office after numerous former patients and employees accused the doctor of groping them.
McAdoo's defense team filed a motion late Friday requesting the three charges, stemming from three separate alleged incidents, be tried separately.
The motion argues that because each charge stems from a separate complaint, trying the three together may prejudice a jury against McAdoo, denying him a fair trial.
Graves Circuit Judge Tim Stark tabled the motion Monday to give the commonwealth time to review the document and respond. A hearing was set for March 6, during which the attorneys would present arguments and the judge would issue a ruling.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Blankenship said he plans to oppose the motion, stating it would be more efficient and less costly to hold one trial.
The commonwealth attorney also expressed concern the incidents could be painted by the defense as accidents or one-time mistakes if the charges are severed.
Blankenship said his office has also filed a notice informing the court that, if allowed, he intends to call the women whose complaints did not result in criminal indictments.
McAdoo was initially charged in March 2016 with 13 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree indecent exposure, but a majority of the charges were dropped after a grand jury failed to return indictments.
"All their cases are remarkably similar," he said, adding testimony from these women could establish a pattern of behavior.
"What we're trying to accomplish is to fully inform the jury of the facts of what happened," he said. "That's why I think these women's testimonies should be included, to show that there were other, similar instances."
"Of course, the defense is doing everything they can to prevent this from happening because if they can convince the jury that it was just a one-time event, he's got a much better chance."
WPSD reported last year that prior to the criminal cases, patient complaints against McAdoo had been filed previously with the Kentucky Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Patients reported McAdoo massaged their breasts or touched them inappropriately during treatment from 2003 to 2005.
Comments