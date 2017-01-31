25-year-old mother dies in Casey County house fire

The body of a woman was found dead after a fire Sunday afternoon in Casey County.
The fire was reported at about 2:21 p.m. at a single family structure on Dry Fork Road in Casey County, Kentucky State trooper Billy Gregory said in a news release.
The human remains were identified as 25-year-old Brandi Nix, of Burnside.
A friend of Nix’s, 33-year-old Jeremy Wilkerson of Windsor, was airlifted from the scene and taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in critical condition, KSP said. Also airlifted from the scene was Nix’s daughter, 3-year-old Arianna. She was taken to Kosair's children's hospital before being transferred to a burn unit in Cincinnati. She remains in critical condition the release said.
The fire is believed to have started as the result of an electrical issue and no foul play is suspected, Gregory said. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments