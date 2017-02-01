Kentucky publisher to participate in White House press briefing

The publisher of six Kentucky weekly newspapers has been chosen to participate via Skype in a Wednesday White House press briefing and ask a question.
Jeff Jobe publishes weeklies serving Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe and Monroe counties.
Jobe told CNN Tuesday that he didn't know at the time what question he might ask.
"I'm still thinking about it. I have no idea. My biggest fear is that I can't even articulate the question tomorrow. But I'll do the best I can," he told CNN.
Recently, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had announced the White House would allow journalists outside Washington, D.C. to participate via Skype in an effort to bring more voices into the press briefings. Jobe called Jessica Ditto, the former communications director for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and the current deputy communications director for President Donald Trump.
Jobe received his invitation on Tuesday morning, the CNN website reported. Three others also were invited.
Jobe, who calls himself a Trump supporter, run for public office twice as a Republican. But stresses his only intention is to serve his readers.
"I want it to be of value to my state and to South Central Kentucky," he told CNN. "I want to bring it home, if I can."
