Military investigating SEALs unit convoy flying Trump flag in Kentucky

The military convoy spotted near Louisville flying a large Trump campaign flag on the lead vehicle was tied to an East Coast Navy SEALs unit, and an inquiry has begun, a Naval Special Warfare Group spokeswoman said.
The group of about eight Humvees was spotted Sunday by several other drivers or their passengers, who recorded the vehicles as they traveled north on Interstate 65. The large blue Trump flag drew attention as it was mounted on one of the vehicles. The images and videos were shared on social media.
The Trump flag was not authorized, said Lt. Jacqui Maxwell, public affairs officer at Naval Special Warfare Group 2 out of Virginia Beach.
The decision to fly the flag has been praised by some people and criticized by others on social media. But military regulations bar active-duty personnel from engaging in partisan political activities, and “all military personnel should avoid the inference that their political activities imply or appear to imply DoD sponsorship, approval or endorsement of a political candidate, campaign or cause.”
“Regardless of your position, you’re still held to the same standard. That’s Navy-wide and Department of Defense-wide,” Maxwell said.
The Defense Department initially told the Herald-Leader that the vehicles didn’t belong to an active military unit.
The vehicles were based in Fort Knox and were being driven between training areas, Maxwell said.
Maxwell did not know how long the formal inquiry into the flag will take and what the potential ramifications might be.
