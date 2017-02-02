$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Somerset

A Powerball ticket sold in Pulaski County won $1 million for its owner Wednesday.
The ticket was sold from the Speedway at 146 South Highway 27, according to the Kentucky Lottery. The winner has not yet come forward. The ticket must match the five numbers drawn — aside from the final Powerball number — to collect $1 million.
The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive $10,000, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
No one won the overall Powerball jackpot, so the total for Saturday’s drawing has increased to about $229 million.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were 9-43-57-60-64, Powerball 10.
About 15 $50,000 Powerball prizes have been won in Kentucky since May 21, according to the Kentucky Powerball website. There also has been a $100,000 winner and a $150,000 winner. Not all winners have collected their prizes, including a $50,000 ticket sold at the Kroger at Beaumont Center Circle in Lexington and a $50,000 winner at the Kroger in Versailles.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
