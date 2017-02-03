Top Trump aide criticized after false claims that there was a ‘Bowling Green massacre’

A top aide to President Donald Trump has cited a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never happened as a reason why the administration's temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations is necessary.
During an interview with MSNBC Thursday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, in defense of President Donald Trump’s recent travel bans, cited a “Bowling Green massacre” that was committed by Iraqi refugees and not covered by the media. An attack did not happen, and Conway has received a lashing on social media after media stories pointed out the error.
Conway said during the interview that Trump’s temporary travel ban involved only countries that former President Barack Obama had listed as being high risk, including Iraq.
“I bet there was very little coverage, I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre,” Conway said during the interview. “People don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.”
Conway tweeted Friday morning that she’d meant to say “Bowling Green terrorists” and included a link to coverage of the case, which she’d said during her interview “didn’t get covered.”
Two men from Bowling Green were convicted of terrorism-related charges after they were indicted in 2011. The two attempted to send weapons and money to Al-Qaeda in Iraq and admitted to using I.E.D.s against U.S. soldiers while they were in Iraq.
There was a tightening of security checks for entry into the U.S. after the May 2011 arrests of Waad Ramadan Alwan and Mohanad Shareef Hammadi, the Associated Press reported.
Daniel Pike, the current managing editor of the Bowling Green Daily News, said on Thursday night on Twitter that he was the paper’s “city editor when the Bowling Green Massacre didn't happen.”
“We couldn’t cover the Bowling Green Massacre because it didn’t happen, but this newspaper has written close to 100 stories about that case,” Pike said in a following tweet.
In December, one of the two men convicted in the case attempted to have his life sentence overturned. The judge denied the request.
We couldn't cover the Bowling Green Massacre because it didn't happen, but this newspaper has written close to 100 stories about that case.— Daniel Pike (@DPikeBGDN) February 3, 2017
Comments