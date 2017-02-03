Kentucky couple accused man of crime to extort money, police say

A married Radcliff couple was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Kentucky State Police minutes after authorities say they extorted $5,000 from another person.
Christopher Ford, 57, and Helen Ford, 56, were arrested nine minutes after accepting money from a man in the parking lot of Stithton Baptist Church on Park Avenue in Radcliff, according to arrest citations.
The Fords were involved in an “undercover extortion operation,” according to arrest reports. The Fords are alleged to have extorted the money after accusing the man of committing a crime, the report states.
The transaction was recorded on audio and video and the money was recovered, according to citations.
The KSP Drug Enforcement Special Investigations West Branch handled the arrest. No other details were made available Thursday.
Theft by extortion of more than $500 and less than $10,000 is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years, if convicted.
Both of the accused posted a $5,000 unsecured bond and were released Wednesday night from Hardin County Detention Center.
