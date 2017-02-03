Campbellsville teen wins $1 million Powerball prize

1:28 Malik Monk: We had laser focus Pause

2:33 John Calipari: I don't know how we won

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:45 Jordan Smith sings National Anthem before UK-Georgia game

1:29 Isaiah Briscoe: Next man up without Fox

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers