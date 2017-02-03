Campbellsville teen wins $1 million Powerball prize

A Campbellsville teen won a $1 million Powerball prize on Wednesday.
Tanya Herrera was the winner, the Kentucky Lottery announced on Friday. Herrera bought the ticket at the Speedway at 146 South Highway 27 in Somerset. The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive $10,000.
No one won the overall Powerball jackpot, so the total for Saturday’s drawing has increased to about $229 million.
Herrera, 18, told WKYT that she will use some of the money to pay for a college education, and she is considering Western Kentucky University. She told WKYT she bought the winning ticket while visiting her father.
