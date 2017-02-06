Rowan County interstate crash kills two people

Two people died Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 64 in Rowan County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The crash killed Ashley Calvert, 30, of Salt Lick and Robert J. Caudill, 32, of Owingsville, according to state police.
The two had been traveling west in a 1999 Toyota Corolla when the driver lost control, causing the car to flip several times, according to state police. Both of the people in the car were ejected and it is unclear who was driving at the time of the crash.
State police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
