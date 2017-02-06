Three hurt in Lincoln County wreck flown to University of Kentucky hospital

0:51 Bourbon-fueled fire tornado Pause

2:00 Sounds from the Lexington immigration ban protest

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:58 Kentucky football's five biggest bowl moments

3:59 John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins