February 6, 2017 11:40 AM

Three hurt in Lincoln County wreck flown to University of Kentucky hospital

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

Three people were seriously injured early Monday in a wreck in Lincoln County, according to Sheriff Curt Folger.

It appeared that the driver of a pickup truck ran off the right shoulder on Ky. 78 and then over-corrected, Folger said. The truck crossed the road and went over an embankment.

Two people were thrown from the truck, and a third was trapped in the vehicle. All three were flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Folger said.

Police have not yet released the names of those injured.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

