Three hurt in Lincoln County wreck flown to University of Kentucky hospital

Three people were seriously injured early Monday in a wreck in Lincoln County, according to Sheriff Curt Folger.
It appeared that the driver of a pickup truck ran off the right shoulder on Ky. 78 and then over-corrected, Folger said. The truck crossed the road and went over an embankment.
Two people were thrown from the truck, and a third was trapped in the vehicle. All three were flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Folger said.
Police have not yet released the names of those injured.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
