Georgetown police warn of email scam by a claimed ‘serial killer’

Police in Georgetown are warning residents of a reported email scam involving a person who claims to be a “serial killer” involved with Al-Qaida.
The messages come from a subject named “Serial Killer” and threaten to kill the recipient if they don’t give the sender $5,000, police said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.
Multiple people in Georgetown and Scott County have received the emails, according to the post. It’s a fraudulent attempt to obtain money, police said.
Anyone with questions, concerns or information regarding the case is asked to call the police department at 502-863-7820.
