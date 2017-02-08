White nationalists plan spring conference at Floyd County state park

A white nationalist group announced Tuesday on Facebook that it plans to hold a conference at a Floyd County state park in April.
The Traditionalist Worker Party, which claims to “take a stand for white working families,” will gather in the “98.35 percent European” community on April 28 and 29, according to its Facebook post, which has been shared more than 500 times. The post said the event will be held in Pike County, but announced that the seminars, speeches and a dinner will be held at nearby Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, which is in Floyd County.
Seminars will be geared toward “professionalizing” and training people “to be the best nationalists they can be,” according to the post. Party member Matthew Heimbach referred to the event as a “rally” in an email to the Herald-Leader.
The rooms at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park reserved for the event were requested for a “Gunner Family Reunion,” according to a Kentucky Department of Parks contract obtained by the Herald-Leader.
Kentucky State Parks spokesman Gil Lawson released the following statement on the event:
“The executed contract for this event was for a family reunion, and the parks department was not notified of the intent of this meeting until late last evening. As a public event, a different contract will be required. The new contract will include safety and other provisions, and the group will have to reapply under the correct process. As a public agency, the Kentucky State Parks cannot discriminate against individuals or groups under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. However, we will continue to monitor the situation and any threats to our guests, and we will take appropriate actions as necessary.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the Traditionalist Worker Party as “a white nationalist group that advocates for racially pure nations and communities and blames Jews for many of the world’s problems. Even as it claims to oppose racism, saying every race deserves its own lands and culture, the group is intimately allied with neo-Nazi and other hardline racist organizations that espouse unvarnished white supremacist views.”
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments