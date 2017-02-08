Campbellsville University fieldhouse burns

No one was injured in a fire Wednesday at Campbellsville University's H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse.
The fire was found at about 1 p.m. inside the locker room storage and laundry area by Adam Preston and Alex Adams, men's soccer coaches, the university said in a news release.
The H&W Fieldhouse was dedicated to former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord, said the university. Hord, the former owner of H&W Sport Shop in Campbellsville, started a partnership with Campbellsville in 1969. H&W Sport Shop has been a corporate sponsor for many years.
Firefighters say the roof of this building has significant damage so they're boarding it up to make sure no one gets hurt. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/YdsFqMtQK8— Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 8, 2017
The Taylor County Fire Department extinguished the fire quickly, said athletics director Rusty Hollingsworth according to the Associated Press.
"It's a sad thing," Hollingsworth said, according to the university. "This has been a great building for this university for a long time. We had people in this community come over to watch games here, and at one time it was married student housing.”
