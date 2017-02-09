Two toddlers killed in crash in Meade County

A crash in Meade County killed two toddlers and injured a Breckinridge County woman Wednesday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
Randi Copher, 30, of Cloverport was driving south on Midway Road about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday when, for unknown reasons, her Honda Civic spun, crossed the center line and collided with a Toyota 4Runner being driven by Brenton K. Ross, 37, of Brandenburg, according to state police. Copher’s two children were in the car with her.
Copher’s 1-year-old child died at the scene, and her 3-year-old child died at Harrison County Hospital in Indiana, according to state police. Copher was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.
Ross was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to state police.
Standard blood tests were performed on both drivers and toxicology results are pending, according to state police. The investigation is continuing.
