Police investigating death of baby in Laurel County

An autopsy is being done on the 6-month-old boy to determine what caused his death, police said.
The baby died at about 2:15 p.m. at a home off Copley Road, about 7 miles south of London and the Lily community, said Kentucky State Police deputy Gilbert Acciardo in a news release.
“When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the grandfather there had started CPR and that the baby was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Saint Joseph Hospital London where it was pronounced deceased by staff with the Laurel County coroner's office a short time later,” Acciardo said. “Both parents were home also.”
An autopsy was being performed on the baby in Frankfort Thursday to determine if he died of natural causes, Acciardo said.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
