Louisville team raises $5,000 for Campbellsville University’s soccer program following fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for Campbellsville University’s soccer program following a fire that torched its facility Wednesday.
The campaign, which has since raised $5,250, was started by Louisville City FC, a professional soccer club that plays in the United Soccer League.
“Along with the monetary support from LouCity owners and supporters, the club plans to donate replica jerseys and shorts for Campbellsville’s men’s and women’s players to train in this spring,” said Jonathan Lintner, who handles communications for the team.
The fire at the university’s H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse was found at about 1 p.m. by soccer coaches Adam Preston and Alex Adams. No one was injured and the fire was put out quickly, athletics director Rusty Hollingsworth told The Associated Press.
The fieldhouse was named after former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord.
