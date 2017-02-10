Ex-UK pathologist gets 5 years on drug charge

A former University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital pathologist who lives in Georgetown has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs, court records show.
Robert Brian Yost, 51, was meted the sentence Monday by Scott County Circuit Judge Rob Johnson following Yost’s plea to a single count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance-more than 10 doses of opiates.
Yost also faced two counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, but those counts were dismissed.
Johnson ruled out probating Yost’s sentence, saying that would “unduly depreciate the seriousness” of the crime.
Yost was expected to plead guilty Monday to illegal drug charges, court records show.
Yost was arrested Jan. 23, 2014, after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant of his Crumbaugh Road residence. The search netted a number of illegal drugs, including GBH, a drug used as a general anesthetic but also is an intoxicant and a date-rape drug, the KSP said at the time.
A Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure emergency order of suspension says a KSP “confidential witness” allegedly bought about 7.5 grams of meth from Yost on Jan. 22, 2014, the day before his arrest.
The search at Yost’s residence the next day allegedly found “a large quantity of GBH and crystal meth,” the order states.
At the time, Yost was a resident-fellow in the UK hospital’s surgical pathology department, serving in a one-year program.
He was suspended with pay following his arrest, hospital spokeswoman Kristi Lopez said at the time. Lopez later said Yost is no longer affiliated with UK in any way.
Yost’s Kentucky medical license was suspended under an emergency order in April 2014 and remains inactive, Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure records show.
His Georgia medical license — his primary place of practice — also was suspended pending the outcome of Yost’s case.
