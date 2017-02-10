Clay County man facing more than 100 child pornography charges

A man facing more than 100 child pornography charges was arrested Thursday in Clay County by Kentucky State Police.
Dennis W. Gray, 41, of Manchester is charged with two counts of distribution and 99 counts of possession of child pornography, according to state police. Each charge is a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
State police began investigating Gray after he reportedly shared images of child exploitation, according to state police. Troopers searched a home in Manchester and seized equipment allegedly used to store and share the images.
Gray is being held in the Clay County jail on a $50,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
