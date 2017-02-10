State

February 10, 2017 2:06 PM

Toddler survives dog attack, receives 50 stitches to his face

Kentucky Press News Service

A Lincoln County toddler received 50 stitches to his face after a dog attack Wednesday. The youngster, age 2, is being treated at Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington, WKYT-TV reported.

The child, a boy named Trenton, was bitten extensively on his face. The station reports that Trenton’s father, Austin McClure, said doctors at the hospital told him it was the worst dog bite injury they had seen on a child.

McClure said the child was in the care of his ex-girlfriend when the attack occurred.

The child will be hospitalized about a week, WKYT reported.

