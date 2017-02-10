Woman, 20, dies in U.S. 127 crash near Lawrenceburg

A Lawrenceburg woman died Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Anderson County, Kentucky State Police said.
Makayla Brown, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Thomas Sayre, 66, of Midway was traveling north on U.S. 127 and hit a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Brown. She was traveling west on Ky. 151, also known as Alton Station Road.
The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort, Anderson County Coroner Dr. Mark Tussey said.
Sayre was taken to a Frankfort hospital with minor injuries. A 2006 Kia Sedona driven by Linda Hudson, 69, of Lawrenceburg, was also struck by the pickup. Hudson was treated at the scene and released.
