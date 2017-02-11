Woman dies in Spencer County crash

A woman from Mount Eden died after a crash on Ky. 1795 in Spencer County late Friday.
State police said Robin Carney, 56, was a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup truck that crossed both lanes and went off the shoulder of the road just after 11 p.m.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, Jeremy Clark, 44, of Mount Eden, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, state police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
