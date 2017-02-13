Pulaski County woman charged with raping 14-year-old boy

2:30 The most famous Kentuckian you’ve never heard of… Pause

1:44 Clark County girls making a run

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

0:54 DeMarcus Cousins turns mic on reporters after he was asked 'Is this where you want to be? Sacramento?'

1:29 Rare white filly born during Super Bowl

2:09 Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul