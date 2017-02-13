Pulaski County woman charged with raping 14-year-old boy

A former Pulaski County school employee has been charged with raping a 14-year-old boy.
Traci Flynn did not work at the same school the victim attended, and the investigation has not shown any connection between Flynn’s job as a teacher’s aide and the alleged crime, said Maj. Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Hancock said police began investigating in late December after receiving a complaint from a relative of the 14-year-old.
A grand jury charged Fynn, 38, of Bronston, with four counts of third-degree rape; two counts of third-degree sodomy; and one count of using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual or prohibited activities, according to a news release from Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Speck’s office put information about Flynn in a national database after she was indicted, and she was arrested Feb. 11 in Osceola County, Fla., where she had gone for an event.
Flynn was a teacher’s aide at Southern Elementary. She was suspended when school officials learned she was under investigation.
Flynn is being held in Florida pending extradition to Pulaski County.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
Comments