Central Kentucky businessman dies after jack slips, traps him under car

Vernon Helton, a Garrard County businessman and developer, died Monday night after an accident while he was working on a vehicle in his garage, the coroner said.
Helton, 73, of Lancaster was beneath a vehicle when a jack slipped and he was pinned under the car, Garrard County Coroner Daryl Hodge said. Helton was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was rebuilding an old car,” Hodge said.
Helton owned the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant at Pleasant Retreat Shopping Center south of Lancaster. He also was a developer of subdivisions in Garrard County, including Helton Estates near Bryantsville.
At one time, Helton owned the Western Steer Family Steakhouse in Danville, a popular eating spot, Hodge said.
“His daughters and their friends were the servers,” Hodge said. The restaurant closed some years ago.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
