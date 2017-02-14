Kentucky store owner accused of marijuana trafficking in ‘edibles’

A search warrant served at a Caldwell County business led to a marijuana trafficking charge against the store’s owner.
Princeton police and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force units executed the search warrant at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Princeton Smoke Shop, located at 223 North Harrison Street, according to police reports released Friday.
The search led to the confiscation of three individual packages of Experience CBD Edibles gummy candies.
The “gummies” contain cannabidiol, or CBD, a compound derived from the cannabis plant.
In December, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced it would create a new tracking code number for “marijuana extract,” defined as “an extract containing one or more cannabinoids that has been derived from any plant of the genus cannabis, other than the separated resin (whether crude or purified) obtained from the plant.”
The DEA continues to classify the extracts as schedule I controlled substances, alongside heroin and LSD.
In the Smoke Shop investigation, officers also seized an unspecified amount of cash and a DVR hard drive, according to police reports.
The store’s owner, Pankajkumar G. Patel, was cited to Caldwell District Court on a charge of trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces, first offense, a class A misdemeanor.
Comments