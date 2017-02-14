Five indicted in pizza delivery driver’s slaying; two juveniles to be tried as adults

The two juveniles arrested in connection with the killing of pizza delivery driver Jared Banta will be tried in Franklin Circuit Court, and their names were released Tuesday after their indictments. One of them is charged with murder.
Krishaun Mays, who turned 18 last week, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on one count each of murder and first-degree robbery.
The second juvenile, Victorya Paige Young, was indicted on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree robbery. She will be 17 on May 1.
Banta’s body was found Dec. 27 in a Pizza Hut delivery vehicle at Country Hills Apartments.
Three adults were also charged in connection with Banta’s death.
Kendrick Burton, 21, and Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery, both 18, are charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Franklin County jail.
