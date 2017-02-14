Public radio station in Northern Kentucky sold to a Christian radio network

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the sale of campus radio station WNKU.
The radio station, which began broadcasting in 1985, will be sold to the Bible Broadcasting Corporation for $1.9 million, reported The Northerner, NKU’s independent student news organization. The university also sold WNKE for “$700,000 to Educational Media Foundation, which syndicates Christian programming through Air1 and K-LOVE,” The Northerner also reported.
WKNU was sold due to dwindling state funding and the $1 million subsidy the university expected to pay at the of this year for the station, said university spokesperson Amanda Nageleisen. The station had about 20 full and part-time employees.
WNKU will remain on the air until its sale is approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Citymusic.com organized a rally early Tuesday at the Northern Kentucky University Student Union Hall to decry the sale.
“While the executive session is closed to the public, we hope to send a message to the board before and after the session that the over 3,000 member stakeholders who fund WNKU will not stand idly by while NKU’s Board of Regents determines the fate of our station,” Citymusic.com wrote on Facebook.
