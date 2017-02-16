Mother, grandparents charged in death of teen with muscular dystrophy

After a Kenton County 18-year-old with muscular dystrophy died Saturday, police arrested his mother and two grandparents on charges of manslaughter.
Joseph Bishop had been taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital on Friday with an infection caused by bedsores, according to a Cincinnati Enquirer report.
His mother, Jamie Lynn Bishop, 40, and grandparents Sharon Lynn Martin, 65, and Raymond Dennis Martin, 67, are charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to the Kenton County jail. Each is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
The three charged are accused of of neglecting the teen, according to WCPO Cincinnati. Court documents obtained by the news station stated that Joseph Bishop’s bedsores were large enough that muscle and bone were exposed.
