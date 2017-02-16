Monticello man charged with shooting at school bus with BB gun

Police charged a Wayne County teenager with wanton endangerment Wednesday after he allegedly shot at a school bus with a BB pistol, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.
Wayne County school officials reported a bus had been shot at on Kentucky Avenue in Monticello. A student was sitting close to the window of the bus when the BB hit, but was not hurt, according to a news release.
A deputy found a witness who identified the alleged shooter. Police arrested Jonathan Gregory, 19, who lives on Kentucky Street.
In addition to wanton endangerment, Gregory is charged with criminal mischief.
