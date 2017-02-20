Perryville man dies in crash into historic building at Centre College

A Perryville man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash into a historic building on the Centre College campus in Danville, Boyle County Coroner Dr. Don Hamner said.
Ricky Baker, 47, crashed his westbound Nissan into the Horky House at the corner of Main and Maple, Hamner said. No one else was hurt, and it was unclear whether Baker had some sort of medical emergency before the crash.
The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.
Built between 1842 and 1850, the Horky House was renovated in 1992. Administrative offices for finance and human resources are in the building, said Centre spokesman Michael Strysick.
The house was built by Robert Russel Jr., the local builder who also built Old Centre, the college’s first building, and Craik House, the house where the college’s president lives. The Horky House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
