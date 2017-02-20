Perryville man dies in crash into historic building at Centre College

0:42 Kathleen Shearer talks about Long Lane cleanup Pause

1:36 Rowan County Pride Festival

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch

5:48 Rex Chapman thankful for return to UK

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:48 Derek Willis says Kentucky's fight came through

3:19 John Calipari: We were lucky to get out alive