Police investigating body found along Cumberland River in Knox County

Kentucky State Police is investigating a dead body found in Knox County.
The body was found along the Cumberland River in Artemus about 1:40 p.m. Monday, said trooper Shane Jacobs in a news release.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the Knox County Sort Team began searching the Cumberland River at 12:26 p.m. looking for Douglas Middleton from Artemus that went missing on Feb. 15,” Jacobs said. “While searching for Middleton, the Sort Team located a body along the river on several logs about 1:15 p.m. According to the coroner and KSP, the condition of the body and clothing description is not consistent with Middleton that went missing last week.”
Once the body is recovered, it will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
