February 21, 2017 9:03 AM

Bell County crash kills bicyclist; traffic backup causes school delay

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a Bell County crash near the county high school, according to media reports.

The crash, which involved a vehicle and a bicycle, occurred about 7 a.m. on Highway 25E near Bell County High School, WKYT reports. Southbound traffic on Highway 25E was blocked as Kentucky State Police investigated.

Bell County schools were on a two hour delay because of the traffic impacts of the crash, according to LEX 18. The county school system told the news station that no students were involved in the crash.

