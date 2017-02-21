Water advisories continue in Madison, Jessamine counties, but Richmond is cleared

A boil-water advisory announced Sunday night in Richmond has been lifted, but it remains in effect for the rest of Madison County, and a separate one continues for Jessamine County.
The advisory was a result of a water main break in Richmond. Madison County Utilities announced that it wouldn’t be able to test water samples until Richmond water samples were cleared.
A separate water main break led to a boil-water advisory in parts of Jessamine County that is expected to continue until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jessamine County Emergency Management.
The Jessamine County advisory affects Nicholasville Utilities customers and parts of Jessamine County water district one, according to county emergency management.
Jessamine County schools were closed Tuesday because of the break.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
