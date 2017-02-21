Man accused of preying on teen girls has been arrested for second time

London police say they have charged a 23-year-old man with rape of a minor after finding him in a hotel room with two teen girls.
The same man was charged last year after police say he tried to pick up a 12-year-old girl for sex.
Joshua L. Wagers, of London, was arrested after he took a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old to the Shell Truck Stop on Ky. 80, “where he had a semi-truck waiting, stocked with alcohol,” according to a news release from London police.
Police say he gave the girls alcohol, then took them to the Baymont Inn.
At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police said they received a call about a truck driver at the inn “with an intoxicated minor.” Officers who responded found his semi truck parked behind the building, with a person sitting next to it drinking alcohol. When the officers approached her, she tried to go into a room at the inn, and when the door opened, the officers found the girls.
“The 15-year-old stated that she had sexual intercourse with Wagers earlier on in the week and again prior to the arrival of the police. She stated that Wagers talked her into it,” police said in the release.
The girls were released to their parents, and the 15-year-old was taken to the emergency room at St. Joseph London for the completion of a sexual assault kit.
Wagers is charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor of the first-degree – illegal sex act under 16 years of age; two counts of third-degree rape; and two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.
In September, Wagers was charged with attempted rape, attempted impersonation of a peace officer, serving alcohol to a minor and other charges after a father who monitored his daughter’s social media account found out that Wagers was on his way to pick up the 12-year-old.
He told sheriff’s deputies that they were “just going to go riding around.”
WKYT-TV reported that Wagers accepted a plea deal in that case in which he pleaded guilty to attempted impersonation of a peace officer and illegal possession of a legend drug. The other charges against him were dropped.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments