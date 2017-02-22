Bourbon County teacher cleared of allegations of harassing two female students

All charges against Richard “Rick” Massie, a Bourbon County Middle School teacher accused of harassing two female students, were dismissed Wednesday.
All nine counts of harassing two female students with unwanted physical contact were dismissed with prejudice, said the Bourbon County clerk’s office. Massie’s lawyer Thomas Clay confirmed that “with prejudice” means the charges cannot be “brought back in front of court.”
“We had extensive discussions, the special prosecutor and I. He talked to the families involved. He worked out an understanding with them. There were issues with the prosecution of these charges,” Clay said. “The families agreed that the appropriate disposition was for these charges to be dismissed. The prosecutor felt that there were issues with proving these charges.”
According to court records filed Aug. 8, one of the students told police that beginning in September 2015, Massie would kiss her forehead before morning assemblies. Massie was also accused of placing his hand on the student’s lower back and upper buttocks. Massie, according to court documents, “would repeatedly caress the female juvenile up and down the side of her body near the juvenile’s breasts.”
Massie is expected to be back in the classroom Feb. 23, Clay said.
Massie graduated from Bourbon County High School in 1978 and is a member of Central Baptist Church. He was a wide receiver for the University of Kentucky football team. According to NFL.com, Massie played for the Denver Broncos for two seasons. According to a 1989 Herald-Leader story, Massie’s NFL career was cut short by a claustrophobic fear of traveling by plane or train.
