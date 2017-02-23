Church bus crash in Laurel County sends 12 children to hospitals

A single-vehicle crash involving a church bus sent 12 children to local and regional hospitals Wednesday night in Laurel County.
The driver of the Lick Fork Missionary Baptist Church bus lost control in a curve on Sally’s Branch Road, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. The bus struck an embankment.
A girl riding in the front passenger seat of the bus had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Eleven other children were taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph Hospital London to be treated for possible injuries.
The church’s pastor, Charles Kirby, was driving the bus, according to the sheriff’s office. He was not injured.
Two children were uninjured and picked up by their parents, according to the sheriff’s office.
