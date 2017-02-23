Two volunteer firefighters injured in Whitley County crash

2:53 LexGo Eat visits the new and busy Corto y Lima Pause

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:13 Sayre proves it belongs

1:15 Matthew Mitchell breaks down the challenge of Mississippi State

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:28 Cemetery geese

0:47 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground