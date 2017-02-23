State

February 23, 2017 3:24 PM

Two volunteer firefighters injured in Whitley County crash

By Morgan Eads

Two volunteer firefighters were injured Thursday when an engine responding to a fire went over an embankment.

A Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department engine had been dispatched to assist the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department with a reported structure fire, Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said.

The fire engine was traveling down Louden Road, less than a mile from Ky. 92 East, when it left the road and went over an embankment about 12:20 p.m., Harrell said.

The two injured firefighters were taken to Baptist Health Corbin, Harrell said. Both are expected to be OK.

