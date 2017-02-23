Driver of truck dies after hitting tree

One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Laurel County Thursday afternoon.
A pickup truck was westbound on Ky. 472 about one mile east of London at about 4:45 p.m. when it rounded a curve and the driver lost control. The truck hit a tree and caught fire, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the truck, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had not been identified by police Thursday night.
Ky. 472 was shut down for about two hours while officers investigated.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
