Mourners of teen whose caregivers let him 'rot' were told: 'Cherish the good memories'

5:49 John Calipari: These kids are not robots Pause

2:36 Andy Barr talks health care with hostile audience

2:53 Go inside the new — and busy — Corto Lima

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

0:49 Inside the newly opened Ark Encounter

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.'

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire