Johnson County woman charged with fraud in connection with deadly 2015 flood

A Johnson County woman submitted false information to get federal disaster benefits after a deadly July 2015 flood, a federal grand jury has charged.
The grand jury indicted Brittney Carol King on three counts of wire fraud for allegedly sending false information to defraud the Federal Emergency Management Agency, one count of making a false statement and one of filing a false claim.
The indictment alleges that King applied for benefits with a claim that her primary residence at Flat Gap had been damaged in the flood, when in fact it was not her main residence.
One of the charges carries a sentence of up to 30 years.
The indictment did not say how much money King received.
The flood happened when more than 4 inches of rain fell in less than two hours, pushing Big Mudlick Creek out of its banks and devastating an area several miles long between Flat Gap ad Staffordsville.
Four people died in the flood, which destroyed 60 homes and damaged scores of others, lifting mobile homes on the tide and splintering them against trees.
