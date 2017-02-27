Greenbo Lake State Park lodge should reopen by Memorial Day weekend

Jesse Stuart Lodge, which has been closed at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park since 2015, should reopen by late May, a Kentucky State Parks spokesman said.
“We expect to reopen by Memorial Day weekend,” said Gil Lawson.
The lodge at the Greenup County resort has been closed since an electrical fire in October 2015 caused smoke damage to some of the resort’s 36 guest rooms and other parts of the building.
The lodge was tentatively set to open last year but construction workers alerted state officials to a potential problem with the roof.
The Kentucky Finance and Administrative Cabinet then authorized Palmer Engineering of Winchester to inspect the roof. The engineering report concluded that the building was unsafe for occupancy.
Roof repairs cost $530,000 and were done by general contractor Packs’ Inc. of Morehead.
The 2015 fire started after water leaked into an electrical box in the basement, Lawson said.
“It was not one of these flame-bursting-type fires,” he said. “It was more of a smoke and electrical fire, but they did evacuate. It was not a charred-remains-type thing.”
The fire repairs cost $1.7 million and were performed by Debcon Inc. of Ashland.
The reopened lodge will have five meeting spaces, rather than the three before the fire, Lawson said.
The lodge will also have some exterior repairs and will be painted as part of the state’s “refreshing” of park properties, he said.
The swimming pool, campgrounds, marina and other recreational amenities at the park remained open during the lodge’s renovation.
“Those all have been used and have stayed open,” Lawson said.
Greenbo Lake State Resort Park opened in 1971. The lodge is named for Kentucky poet and novelist Jesse Stuart, who was born in Greenup County and whose birthplace is a few miles from the park in northeastern Kentucky.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
