State

February 27, 2017 2:05 PM

Man missing after boat capsizes in Licking River in Morgan County

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

Volunteers continued searching Monday for a boater missing since Sunday evening when his small boat capsized in the Licking River in Morgan County.

The man and a teenager apparently had worked to repair the boat Sunday, and the man decided to take it out on the river to check it before leaving, said Irene Jenkins, emergency manager for Morgan County.

As the teen waited on shore, the man went out, but the boat got into swifter water and capsized, Jenkins said.

The teen didn’t see the man after that.

Crews resumed the search Monday morning after searching Sunday evening without success.

Jenkins said teams from Morgan, Wolfe and Rowan counties were involved in the search.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos