Scott County holds classes despite power outages at six schools

Classes carried on as usual Wednesday in Scott County even though six of 16 public schools were without power.
Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub said he toured the schools and decided not to send students home early.
Hub said dismissing students might have put them in danger.
School officials decided that keeping the students at school would give road crews time to clear debris from roads. Also, sunny weather was forecast for the rest of the day, giving floodwaters time to recede, he said.
The schools without power were Scott County High School, Anne Mason Elementary, Royal Spring and Scott County middle schools, Scott County ninth grade and Cardinal Academy.
On social media, some parents criticized the decision to keep students at school.
Parents were permitted to pick up children “at their discretion,” school system spokeswoman Renee Holmes said.
School wasn’t canceled early Wednesday because school buses were on the road before the first of the morning storms began, Hub said. He also said he was in contact with other Central Kentucky superintendents before making the decision.
The power outage at Scott County High created another problem: the toilets, which flush using electronic sensors, did not work, Hub said. To flush, people had to add extra water to the toilet, a process known as “gravity flushing.”
