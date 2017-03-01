Harlan County woman dies while in jail

A female inmate in Harlan County Detention Center has died.
Sheena Coker, 26, of Evarts, became unconscious while in her cell at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 24, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs.
“The female inmate was transported to the Harlan County ARH and a short time later was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:38 p.m. by the Harlan County Coroner,” Jacobs said. “Preliminary investigation indicates that Coker died from health related issues.”
State police did not release the reason for Coker’s incarceration.
