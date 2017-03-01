State

March 1, 2017 6:07 PM

Harlan County woman dies while in jail

By Fernando Alfonso III

falfonso@herald-leader.com

A female inmate in Harlan County Detention Center has died.

Sheena Coker, 26, of Evarts, became unconscious while in her cell at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 24, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs.

“The female inmate was transported to the Harlan County ARH and a short time later was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:38 p.m. by the Harlan County Coroner,” Jacobs said. “Preliminary investigation indicates that Coker died from health related issues.”

State police did not release the reason for Coker’s incarceration.

Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos