Federal panel to begin study on potential health impacts of living near surface mining

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech Pause

3:16 Christmas according to kids by Southland Christian Church

0:57 De'Aaron Fox says going back to Texas will be fun

0:34 Central Bank robbery

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban

1:16 Sayre's big shot

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:48 Isaac Humphries returns to scene of The Spike

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors