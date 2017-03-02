Louisville consultant involved in Longmeyer bribery case sentenced to five years

A Louisville political consultant who took part in a bribery scandal involving a high-ranking state official has been sentenced to five years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell also ordered Lawrence J. O’Bryan, 57, to pay a $100,000 fine and $642,201.50 in restitution.
O’Bryan has paid the restitution, according to a news release from Carlton S. Shier IV, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Caldwell sentenced O’Bryan Thursday in federal court in Lexington.
O’Bryan took part in a bribery scheme with his friend Tim Longmeyer, who was Personnel Cabinet secretary under former Gov. Steve Beshear, and Sam C. McIntosh, 58, who owned MC Squared Consulting in Lexington.
Longmeyer, whose cabinet administered the insurance plan for state workers, used his influence to get providers Humana and Anthem to hire MC Squared for work, such as gauging members’ satisfaction with health plans, and McIntosh kicked back part of the money to O’Bryan and Longmeyer, according to court records.
O’Bryan acted as the middleman, delivering kickbacks from McIntosh to Longmeyer.
McIntosh said he paid O’Bryan and Longmeyer a total of $854,701.50 between October 2011 and October 2015. O’Bryan had left the scheme in 2014.
Those payments came out of $1.29 million that MC Squared received from Humana.
O’Bryan acknowledged receiving $642,201.50. Longmeyer pleaded guilty to getting $203,500 in 2014 and 2015.
Caldwell sentenced Longmeyer to 70 months in prison. McIntosh and a man who worked for him, Myron Harrod, pleaded guilty but have not been sentenced.
Caldwell ordered O’Bryan to report to prison on May 8.
