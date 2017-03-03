Drivers report suspicious debris, vehicle damage on Ky. 80

Patrols on Ky. 80 near the Laurel and Pulaski county line have been increased after several people reported suspicious damage to their vehicles as they drove along the stretch of road, according to Kentucky State Police.
Shortly before 2 a.m., state police received several calls from drivers who reported debris in the road and vehicle damage they believed may have been caused by gunfire.
Troopers canvased the surrounding area, but found no suspect or conclusive evidence that a weapon had been fired, according to state police.
Anyone with information about suspicious behavior in the area is asked to call state police at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
